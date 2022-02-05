Awkwafina (Sort of) Acknowledges AAVE Criticisms, Quits Twitter

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Awkwafina, a.k.a. Nora Lum, is retiring … from Twitter. She tweeted a statement Saturday morning addressing the criticism of her use of AAVE, African American Vernacular English, during Black History Month. She states that, “as a non-black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group.” However, she does not claim in her post that she’s participated in the use of AAVE. Lum argued that her “immigrant background allowed [her] to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows [she watched], the children [she] went to public school with, and [her] undying love and respect for hip hop.” Lum does not apologize or take blame for her use of AAVE and uses her immigrant childhood as an excuse. Plenty of immigrants who grew up in the U.S. created their own American identity without appropriating from other cultures. She also attempts to speak for all Asian Americans when this criticism has been given to her specifically. “Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don’t belong,” wrote Lum. However, it was immediately called out on Twitter: “Lady please don’t lump us into this,” tweeted Maria Watanabe in response to Lum’s post.

Lum says during her hiatus from Twitter that she is “still learning and doing personal work” and plans to “do this by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing, and empathizing.” She might have completed the first step of failure with this statement as people responded with further criticism of the actress. One Twitter user Jonah Sahn responded to Awkwafina’s tweets to ask, “Thanks for talking about it now by posting these screens, but who are you going to do an interview with? Who are you going to have *the conversation* with? To process all of this?” only to be met with being blocked by the actress. However, two hours later, he revealed that he was unblocked by Lum once the tweet with the screenshot began to gain attention. Others also denounced her statement, calling it a “non-apology,” and reshared her previous responses on the topic. Lum also has been liking tweets from predominantly non-Black people accepting her statement as an apology. She concluded her time on Twitter with a finale tweet thread, stating that she “[apologizes] if [she] ever fell short, in anything [she] did,” again not taking direct accountability in her actions.

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️ — nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

This post comes after years of criticism over her use of the Blaccent and AAVE in her work. She briefly addressed it during a press interview in September 2021, stating, “Um, you know, I’m open to the conversation. I think it, you know, it’s really something that is a little bit multi-faceted and layered.” Lum also shared with Vice that she’s “walked out of auditions where the casting director all of a sudden changed her mind and asked for [Asian] accents,” again drawing more criticism for her use of AAVE in the early stages of her career. People also noticed that the more popular Lum got, the less AAVE she used, claiming that she only used it until it no longer benefited her. Lum was also called out, alongside the NAACP in January, for her NAACP nomination for “Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture” for Raya and the Last Dragon. Well, the time to acknowledge it has finally come, and she still danced around the criticisms in a classic iPhone Notes statement.

.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021