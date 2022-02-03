Dune Deserts the Competition With 11 BAFTA Nominations

Dune swept the 2022 BAFTAs with a grand total of 11 nominations, excluding acting nods for Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya. The Power of the Dog lagged close behind with eight nominations, followed by Belfast with six, and five for Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story. Spencer, directed by Paolo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, was unexpectedly snubbed despite (or perhaps in spite of) BAFTA president Prince William being featured as a supporting character. The film recreates an infamous Princess Diana interview, which Prince William has since condemned as a “false narrative.” Despite Dune leading the charge, Denis Villeneuve was barred from the directing category, giving Licorice Pizza’s Paul Thomas Anderson and The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion their time to shine. The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards take place March 13. Read on for the full list of nominees.
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Alva
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer-director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer-director)
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer-director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer-director)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Director
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Catriona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die
Summer of Soul
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Makeup and Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
Tunbridge
British Short Film
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee