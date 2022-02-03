Dune Deserts the Competition With 11 BAFTA Nominations

Timothée Chalamet Photo: Warner Bros.

Dune swept the 2022 BAFTAs with a grand total of 11 nominations, excluding acting nods for Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya. The Power of the Dog lagged close behind with eight nominations, followed by Belfast with six, and five for Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story. Spencer, directed by Paolo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, was unexpectedly snubbed despite (or perhaps in spite of) BAFTA president Prince William being featured as a supporting character. The film recreates an infamous Princess Diana interview, which Prince William has since condemned as a “false narrative.” Despite Dune leading the charge, Denis Villeneuve was barred from the directing category, giving Licorice Pizza’s Paul Thomas Anderson and The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion their time to shine. The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards take place March 13. Read on for the full list of nominees.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Alva

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer-director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer-director)

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer-director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer-director)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Catriona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Makeup and Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

Tunbridge

British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee