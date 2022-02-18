8 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: Traci Kato-Krivama

Length: 4 hours, 6 minutes

Speed I listened: 2.2x

If I had known that this novel was about the death of the narrator’s mom, I probably wouldn’t have started it. Frankly, I just thought it was about a sinkhole that appears at the bottom of a pool and how it affects the various swimmers who use it. I’d love it if someone could explain the underpinnings of our fascination with sinkholes, but it’s probably just that our culture is collapsing. Until then, I enjoyed Kato-Krivama’s deft narration, of at least the first half of Otsuka’s novel. That part delineates how the strange happenings at this community pool affect the varied population of armchair athletes who use it. By the time The Swimmers became a narrative of death and dying in 2022, the book had already butterfly-stroked its way into my consciousness, and I couldn’t turn it off.