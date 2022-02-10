Photo: Emma McIntyrerds/Getty Images for Interscope Reco

Billie Eilish responded to Ye’s (FKA Kanye West) claim that she called out Travis Scott when she stopped a show to give a distressed fan an inhaler. Ye posted a screenshot of an Instagram post that claimed Eilish “dissed Travis Scott at her concert.” However, as seen in the several videos of the concert, Eilish was only concerned about the safety of her fans and did not mention Scott at all. “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” wrote Ye, “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.” Ye is referring to the Astroworld tragedy that killed ten people at a festival hosted by Travis Scott. The victims’ families and fans felt that Scott was responsible for the safety of his fans, so much so that the victims’ families rejected Scott’s offer of paying funeral costs.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” replied Eilish on the Instagram post. She has a history of stopping concerts in order to check on the safety of her fans. Back in 2018, Eilish stopped a concert in Stockholm to give a fan some water after they almost passed out. More recently, she stopped her performance at the Governer’s Ball in September 2021 to call out security for not paying attention.

Ye also claimed that he would need Eilish to apologize in order for him to continue his commitment to perform at Coachella. He also shared that he intended to perform alongside Scott. “YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.” Both Eilish and Ye are headliners at this year’s festival. Scott was previously announced as a headliner for the 2020 and 2021 line-ups; however, he was not included on the line-up for this year’s festival. Vulture reached out to Goldenvoice for comment on Scott’s alleged addition to the line-up and Ye’s remarks.