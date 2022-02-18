Bob Saget Chops It Up With Desiigner in His Last Role

Desiigner’s new music video for “Bakin” looks like it was ripped out of a live-action Bojack Horseman remake. In a glowing-neon house party in the hills, the late raunchy comedian Bob Saget — who was theorized to be the inspiration for Bojack — fries up bacon and dances with bikini-clad adult-film star Kendra Sunderland. At the start of the music video, which dropped February 18, Desiigner FaceTimes fellow rapper Snoop Dogg to ask for chef recommendations. “You just get Bob over there,” Snoop Dogg tells him. Cut to a bird’s-eye view of Saget throwing on a chef’s hat, ready to whip up some breakfast food and dole out some cash. The video, which also features producers Whoo Kid and Slushii, was filmed in December before the Full House actor died from head trauma complications in Florida on January 9. Whoo Kid enlisted Saget for the video to add just the right amount of weirdness. “When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach or rent a Lambo, they show off,” Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone. “He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.” After the video ends, an epitaph of Saget appears onscreen before behind-the-scenes moments of Saget joking around on set and lip-syncing to the lyrics. It’s an unorthodox last gig, but it immortalizes the sense of humor and humility that earned him the title of “America’s Dad.”

Related