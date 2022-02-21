Fuck It, Britney Spears Is Gonna Write A Book

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As fans continue to hide Jamie Lynn’s memoir at Target, Britney Spears is taking matters into her own hands and putting pen to paper. According to Deadline, Britney Spears landed a multi-million dollar book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. The news comes almost one month after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears published her memoir Things I Should Have Said. Details of the book have not been published yet, but presumably, it would be related to Britney’s conservatorship and her recent freedom. Britney has been openly against her sister’s book on Instagram, criticizing Jamie Lynn for using her as content for her memoir. Britney even sent her sister a cease-and-deist letter. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” wrote Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer on Jamie Lynn’s memoir. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.” Vulture has reached out to Simon and Schuster and Britney Spears’ representatives for comment.