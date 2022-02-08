Adele made her return to the stage at the BRITs after postponing her Las Vegas residency that was scheduled to begin last month. Belting her piano ballad to a packed stadium, she performed “I Drink Wine” wearing a shiny Valentino green dress during Tuesday night’s awards show in London. Adele also performed this song during her One Night Only television special when her album was first released in November 2021. She swept the awards show, winning the British categories of “Artist of the Year”, “Album of the Year” for 30, and “Song of the Year” for “Easy On Me”. Adele dedicated her “Album of the Year” award to her son and ex-husband, calling 30, “all of our journey, not just mine.” This album marks her third “Album of the Year” award win; she had previously won for 21 and 25. “I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me,” said the 12-time BRIT winner, “‘Cause not many people do stuff like that anymore.” The 30 singer also wore an almond-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger throughout the night, sparking engagement rumors to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. Adele knows a thing or two about romantic proposals, so if they are engaged, hopefully the proposal was top-notch.