Christopher Lloyd Celebrates 20 Years of Cyberchase

Photo: Courtesy of THIRTEEN Productions LLC

If you grew up without cable, you’ve seen Cyberchase. The PBS Kids program has been on the air for over 20 years, teaching children to use math in real-world situations. Like when NFTs eventually come to life and control the universe. In the meantime, Christopher Lloyd chatted with the Los Angeles Times about the hit series and its impact on his career. Lloyd plays the villain Hacker, who the three protagonists, Jackie, Matt, and Inez, have to defeat in every episode. When describing Hacker, Lloyd says, “I’m aspiring to have everything under my control [as the Hacker]. I get these ideas that are just there to make me look good and for me to be the genius that makes all this stuff happen. They’re evil, they’re antisocial — but he doesn’t care. Each episode, I’m out to make another conquest.”

He also believes the show should address climate change and how that will affect technology in the future. “I think to be aware of changes that have to be made because of climate change,” continued Lloyd, “Whether they can hold it at a certain level or not, it’s going to change things. An awareness of that. An awareness of what democracy is about because it’s being challenged pretty strongly here and elsewhere.” Cyberchase returns for a 13th season on PBS Kids on February 25.