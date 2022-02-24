Let Penguin Vape?

Don’t smoke, kids. Photo: Warner Bros. and DC Comics

Who among us isn’t fighting valiantly for a cigar these days? Colin Farrell revealed in a recent interview that he went to, er, bat for his The Batman character, Oswald Cobblepot (who goes on to become Penguin, one of the franchise’s main villains), to smoke his signature cigar in the film. But Warner Bros. decided it didn’t want smoking in the film and turned down the request. “I even at one stage said, ‘I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit,’ and they were like, ‘No,’” Farrell told the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes on February 18. “Like a bunch of 12-year-olds are gonna start smoking Cuban cigars because of” the movie. Come on, Warner Bros., not even a vape? John Turturro, who plays mob boss Carmine Falcone, added that he “would pay to see” Cobblepot find his cigarette holder in the new film. “HBO would give me the green-light for that one,” Farrell joked. Have those Warner execs seen what happens on Euphoria?