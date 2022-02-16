Does Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Really Use Twitter?

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has become an internet darling for his weekly livetweets of the show in which he stars. Like many Euphoria fans, Cloud is a Fexi shipper. This, and his confused enthusiasm for Euphoria have garnered him major love. Beyond tweeting about the show, Cloud has been posting his Fashion Week escapades, promo for interviews at various outlets, and the occasional takedown of hostile architecture. But is any of this content actually an Angus Cloud orig? In an interview with Complex, Cloud said he doesn’t even use the social-media app. “It’s probably a fan page or something,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know how to use Tweeter.” For someone not on Tweeter, he sure knows how to generate a fan base with it. The Euphoria side of TikTok is inundated with Angus Cloud tweet roundups every Monday.

Cloud made a similar statement to Bustle, only for his management to clarify with this statement: “Angus runs his verified account and does not have a fan page. Angus also runs all his verified socials himself and does not have a social-media manager.” And Cloud told Glamour he’s receiving hella DMs on some form of social media. “I don’t really look at the DMs too much, to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t know about all that, but it’s a lot of messages coming through. I know that much.” Perhaps these mostly ignored DMs are on Tweeter.

But there’s one aspect of Cloud’s life that, if tweeted about, would shut down all circumspection: the man’s fondness for Dave & Buster’s. I personally have seen Mr. Cloud making an evening of it at a D&B, and there are TikToks of fans having the same experience on multiple dates. Tweet about the axe-throwing game, Angus, and all our doubts will be purged.