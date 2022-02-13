Watch Dr. Dre and Friends’ SFW Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: NFL/YouTube

Dr. Dre’s favorite guys came to the new SoFi Stadium for a halftime show celebrating Los Angeles. The set was an all-white depiction of a south L.A. city block, maybe the one that was bulldozed to make SoFi. Anderson .Paak played drums for many of the groups, including an upside-down 50 Cent. And despite Mary J. Blige’s earnest pleas, there was some drama at the Super Bowl halftime show. Puck is reporting that Dr. Dre et al. were tussling with the NFL over lyrical content as late as rehearsals. Of specific concern was the line off “Still D.R.E.” in which Dre indicates that he’s “still not loving police.” That line alludes to his work with NWA, specifically “Fuck tha Police.” Dre got “still not loving the police” through, but Vulture’s livetweet noted that Kendrick Lamar’s line “we hate popo” was struck. Eminem was asked not to take a knee, per Puck. You can watch the whole shebang, Eminem hoodie squad and all, on YouTube. Or check out some highlights below.