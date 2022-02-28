Maksim Chmerkovskiy Got Arrested in Ukraine and Is Trying to Leave the Country

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he was arrested in the capital of Ukraine and is now trying to leave the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion. “There’s a lot of fighting everywhere, the streets are crazy,” he said in a 5-minute Instagram video. “At one point, I got arrested like a foot outside of here. But again, all good, promise… That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned.” He described the experience as “a crazy reality check,” adding that he’s not in the mental state to unpack what happened. The dancer and choreographer then added that he had decided to head to the border, presumably referring to the Polish-Ukrainian border where thousands have fled. “I have options,” Chmerkovskiy said. “My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately. I’m just a little nervous to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be alright.” About nine hours later, he shared a travel update on his Instagram story. “I made it on the train,” he wrote. “We’re headed to Warsaw (hopefully).”

Chmerkovskiy has been regularly sharing videos and updates on Instagram as the situation in his home country has worsened. “This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s,” he wrote in a February 24 post. “Like my old PTSD I’ve finally fixed is coming back.” In his latest video, Chmerkovskiy asked his followers not to panic if he disappears from social media for a while. He explained that at the moment, he’s mainly only staying in touch with his wife Peta Murgatroyd (a fellow DWTS alum), brother, and parents. He closed his video by calling any “unfair treatment” at the border “inhumane.” African students are reportedly facing discrimination as they attempt to make their way out of Ukraine. “People are running from a conflict, from the war,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Treat everybody the same. I love you all, and I’ll keep you posted.”