Rocker Lad Ed Sheeran Confirms Taylor Swift Collab to LADBible, Innit?

English lad Ed Sheeran has officially confirmed that he and lass Taylor Swift are coming out with a new song on February 11, to LAD Bible of all places. On LAD Bible’s Instagram story interview at the BRITs, “Songwriter of the Year” winner shared that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift,” and more details are coming with an announcement soon. Sheeran joked that LAD Bible could have “the exclusive” news of the release. It is assumed that the song will be a remix of “The Joker and the Queen” from Sheeran’s “=” album, released on October 2021. Last week, fans spotted a new copyright on the original song’s lyric video, that included Swift’s name as a collaborator. No word yet on if the remix is only a single or if a music video will accompany the track.

Swifties, it’s time to go back into notebooks and highlight all of the potential clues that led to this moment. The two red lines in the wedding cake of the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video resembled the signature Ed Sheeran “equals” sign, the queen in “Joker and the Queen” artwork looking suspiciously like Blondie, and the “Taylor Swift” patch on the back of his jacket in the “Overpass Graffiti” music video all lead to a collab from the two best friends. This would mark their fourth collaboration; they have released three songs together: “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version)”, “End Game (feat. Future)”, and “Run (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”.