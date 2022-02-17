A24 Casts Megan Thee Movie Star in F*cking Identical Twins

Thee casting has begun. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion is set to star in A24’s first musical movie, F*cking Identical Twins. She’ll join Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally in the R-rated comedy that’s being described as a “subversive” spin on The Parent Trap. Instead of two Lindsay Lohans, this project will follow two business adversaries played by The Opposition’s Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. After realizing that they are identical twin brothers, they decide to switch places in hopes that their divorced parents will get back together. F*cking Identical Twins is based on a stage show by Jackson and Sharp that premiered at Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. The comedic duo wrote the film adaptation, which will feature original music by Jackson, Sharp, and composer Karl Saint Lucy. The movie is currently in production with Borat director Larry Charles. Marius de Vries, who worked on Moulin Rouge! and La La Land, will serve as the executive music producer and oversee the project alongside music supervisor Fiora Cutler. No word yet on what Megan Thee Stallion’s role will be. Maybe she’ll be playing a stepmom? She’s certainly been at the mall with ya daddy.