Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65

Update February 9: In a statement obtained by Vulture, the Saget family revealed his cause of death as complications from head trauma. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the said. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”
Original story follows.
Bob Saget, the raunchy comedian who came to fame via the wholesome Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died. He was 65. In a social-media post, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget was “pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s department said. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget was on tour, shouting out his Saturday-night show in Jacksonville, Florida, on Twitter.
Saget was a regular at the Comedy Store when he landed a part in the ABC sitcom Full House. As the widower Danny Tanner, Saget became beloved by ’80s and ’90s kids. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, often voicing the videotaped players in each scene. His onscreen persona was in sharp contrast to his more adult stand-up career, something Saget took great delight in.
For nine seasons, Saget voiced Future Ted in How I Met Your Mother, narrating the exploits of his younger self to his children. Saget also appeared in Netflix’s revival of Full House, Fuller House. He directed the Norm Macdonald vehicle and cult classic Dirty Work and contributed to documentaries about the Comedy Store, Garry Shandling, Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, the history of sitcoms, and the shaggy-dog dirty-joke story known as “the Aristocrats.” He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said in a statement obtained by Vulture. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
Saget was mourned online by friends, colleagues, and fans, including Comedy Store colleague Marc Maron, Pete Davidson, and Full House co-star John Stamos. Since news of his death, more co-stars and comedians have remembered him. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred as Michelle Tanner opposite Saget’s Danny Tanner, gave tribute in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” they said. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, told “Page Six,” “Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” Others including How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor, Raising Dad’s Kat Dennings, and Gilbert Gottfried shared their grief, while the cast of Full House remembered Saget in a joint statement.