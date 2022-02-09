Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Update February 9: In a statement obtained by Vulture, the Saget family revealed his cause of death as complications from head trauma. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the said. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Bob Saget, the raunchy comedian who came to fame via the wholesome Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died. He was 65. In a social-media post, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget was “pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s department said. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget was on tour, shouting out his Saturday-night show in Jacksonville, Florida, on Twitter.

Saget was a regular at the Comedy Store when he landed a part in the ABC sitcom Full House. As the widower Danny Tanner, Saget became beloved by ’80s and ’90s kids. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, often voicing the videotaped players in each scene. His onscreen persona was in sharp contrast to his more adult stand-up career, something Saget took great delight in.

Choosing to remember Bob Saget by watching him tell his incredibly raunchy The Aristocrats joke because that’s probably what he would’ve wanted https://t.co/KqZZrcFlSd — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 10, 2022

For nine seasons, Saget voiced Future Ted in How I Met Your Mother, narrating the exploits of his younger self to his children. Saget also appeared in Netflix’s revival of Full House, Fuller House. He directed the Norm Macdonald vehicle and cult classic Dirty Work and contributed to documentaries about the Comedy Store, Garry Shandling, Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, the history of sitcoms, and the shaggy-dog dirty-joke story known as “the Aristocrats.” He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said in a statement obtained by Vulture. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget was mourned online by friends, colleagues, and fans, including Comedy Store colleague Marc Maron, Pete Davidson, and Full House co-star John Stamos. Since news of his death, more co-stars and comedians have remembered him. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred as Michelle Tanner opposite Saget’s Danny Tanner, gave tribute in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” they said. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, told “Page Six,” “Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” Others including How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor, Raising Dad’s Kat Dennings, and Gilbert Gottfried shared their grief, while the cast of Full House remembered Saget in a joint statement.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget had one of the highest Actually Funny/Filthy ratios in modern comedy history. RIP. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Four decades of friendship. Had Thanksgiving with Bob once when we were coming up. He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out. We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk shit again someday. Love you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CTXQrGYiT5 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him. He was the guy that everyone loved. Love you, Bob Saget. You will be missed and loved for a long time. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget doing the voices on America’s Funniest Home Videos was the funniest thing in the entire world to me at 5 years old and probably still is — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 10, 2022

What an odd and beautiful pleasure having Bob Saget refuse to read HIMYM voiceover lines until I laughed at his filthy jokes. If you didn’t laugh, the jokes would just get filthier. A sweet, kind, generous potty mouth for the ages #RipBobSaget — dan gregor (@gregorcorp) January 10, 2022