Futurama Un-Cancels Itself Yet Again

Photo: Comedy Central/Morbotron

Futurama, the other Matt Groening show that just won’t die, is coming back to Hulu for 20 more episodes. Initially running on Fox, Futurama got a second wind in syndication on Adult Swim. From there, the direct-to-DVD movies prompted a Comedy Central run of two more seasons. Co-creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening had measured enthusiasm for the show’s third (or fourth or fifth, depending on how you count them) revival. “I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future,” said Cohen, “or really anything other than the present.” Groening, meanwhile said he was excited “to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

Returning to the Planet Express Ship are Billy West (Ren & Stimpy), Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy), Tress MacNeille (Animaniacs), Lauren Tom (Friends), Phil LaMarr (the guy who gets shot in Pulp Fiction), Maurice LaMarche (the best dang Orson Welles impression you’ve ever heard), and David Herman (Bob’s Burgers). Conspicuously absent from the press release was John DiMaggio, who played Bender across all the show’s various platforms. According to Deadline, DiMaggio didn’t feel the deal was competitive, but both sides hope to find a way to get Bender’s voice back where it belongs. DiMaggio currently works on Groening’s other show, Disenchantment, on Netflix.