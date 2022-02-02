Famous Groundhog Saw Shadow of Death Looming Over Him

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Vulture subscribers and fans, today wasn’t supposed to be like this. It is with a heavy heart we report that local celebrity Mel the Groundhog (a.k.a. Milltown Mel, named after his hometown of Milltown, New Jersey) has died, per NPR. The news broke just one day before Mel the meteorologist’s big day — Groundhog Day — that he, as his handlers said, “crossed over the rainbow bridge.” His death comes at “a tough time of year,” since all the other potential groundhogs are currently doing what groundhogs do best: Hibernation, Girl. Reader, while this is devastating news, it must be written that this is also, yes, a slay activity. Mel was obviously an icon, and per the reports, irreplaceable, causing a “scramble” to find a new groundhog in time to tell us (1) if winter would last another six weeks, and (2) if Lady Gaga would get nominated for her second Oscar. Meanwhile, the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s main character, did spy his shadow today (not a slay)! The search for a new Milltown “weather prognosticator” is reportedly underway, but Mel and his cool vibe will never be forgotten.