Gunna and Chlöe Do Their Best Jay and Bey in ‘you & me’

Still have any doubts that Gunna and Chlöe are an item? Just check out the duo’s new music video for “you & me,” off Gunna’s recent album DS4Ever. Sure, the Atlanta rapper and the Chloe x Halle singer still aren’t directly talking about their heavily rumored relationship, but that’s not stopping them from teasing and touching their way through this glamorous video. Between all that, the visuals mostly see them shopping (it is Drip Season, after all), cuddling, and exchanging sweet nothings through the phone. On the Run? Only from allegations of coupledom, it looks like.

Related