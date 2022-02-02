Gwyneth Paltrow has a whole spa in her house. I know this now, and if you watch her Architectural Digest home tour, you’ll know this too. You’ll see that in her house, which has normal (albeit fancy versions of) house things like a kitchen and a living room, there’s also a whole part that’s just a complete entire spa. And when we say “spa” we don’t mean a Jacuzzi jet tub. We mean a fully operational, massive spa, complete with a cold-plunge pool, a hot tub, a steam room, a sauna room, at least six bathrobes waiting on individual hangers, handmade tiles, un-lacquered brass fixtures, and rain showers, all inspired by Les Bains du Marais in Paris. Or as Paltrow calls it, “a bit of a spa moment happening.” The acoustics are cavernous and Paltrow’s wearing a ton of jingly jewelry so her mic is picking up all of that, but we still made it out when she says, “I’m into wellness so I feel like it’s justified, right? Maybe we can write it off as a business expense.” Goop stays gooping.

