Hollywood Unlocked Quadruples Down on Reports of the Queen’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Hollywood Unlocked, a Shade Room–adjacent gossip blog, and its founder, Jason Lee, are doubling down on reports that Queen Elizabeth is dead. No, not the Jason Lee from Alvin and the Chipmunks or My Name Is Earl. In an article posted Tuesday, esteemed journalist “DefaultUser” wrote that Hollywood Unlocked had the “exclusive” on the queen’s death after “sources close to the Royal Kingdom” notified them of her passing. The piece comes after Sunday’s announcement that the 95-year-old queen had tested positive for COVID-19; per the BBC, the monarch experienced “mild cold-like symptoms” but will be continuing “light duties” at the palace while she recovers.

After being accused of disseminating misinformation, Lee laid down his five commandments in an Instagram post. “1. I’ve never lied. 2. I’ve never been wrong,” he wrote in a Notes app screenshot. He also asserted that the palace has yet to debunk his claims before topping it off with his most important tenet: “5. I’ll be at the Donda concert tonight with Ye.”

By Wednesday morning, a now-deleted tweet from an unverified Twitter account, @HollywoodUL — which has posted as the Hollywood Unlocked account for at least two years — apologized to the royal family and blamed the mistake on an “intern journalist” who published a draft post by mistake. Blaming the intern is a classic move employed by everyone from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, but Lee refused to take the easy way out. “We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story,” Lee wrote on Twitter. The original story is still up on the website.

Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 23, 2022

The gossip site’s assertions that the queen was “found dead” ahead of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful’s wedding spread across the Twitter-sphere with many joking about Hollywood Unlocked and Jason Lee’s shoddy credibility.

wym the queen died. and wym the source is jason lee. — melv. (@manizegos) February 22, 2022

Lee got at least one thing right: Buckingham Palace has yet to issue a statement on rumors of the queen’s death at the time of publication. The palace typically refrains from commenting on online gossip, but in the event of the queen’s actual death, an elaborate plan would be set into motion with the BBC releasing the news first. I balk at the idea of a future in which Hollywood Unlocked makes it into our history textbooks for being first to break the news of the queen’s passing, but at least it makes more sense than if it were Queen Nicki Minaj.

barbs mistaking queen elizabeth for nicki minaj 😭 pic.twitter.com/em5137YH1M — Spac3💧 (@spaceeong) February 20, 2022