Getting Down and Dirty With the Real Housewives of OnlyFans

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER: We’ve had some classic trips on Housewives — Scary Island, Boat Ride From Hell, the Ireland Bus Trip, “You Beast” in Amsterdam — and it looks like we might have another one from the RHOBH cast’s recent trip to Aspen. (The choice must chap Ramona Singer’s ass, since she’s been unsuccessfully trying to lobby RHONY to go there for years so she can show off all her fancy friends in town.)

The drama centered on — who else? — Erika Jayne, who has a lot going on right now. She was dismissed from a fraud-and-embezzlement lawsuit against her former husband Tom Girardi in Chicago, which is clearly a victory, but attorneys for the plaintiffs say they’re refiling the lawsuit in California to avoid jurisdiction issues. She’s also in the middle of a controversy over a pair of $750,000 earrings that the bankruptcy trustee says were purchased with client money Girardi used illegally. Jayne said she was unaware of where the money came from and gave the earrings to a third party for safekeeping while an investigation could be completed, but that didn’t stop co-star Garcelle Beauvais and her co-hosts on The Real from saying she should give them back. Garcelle also said on her show that she recently unfollowed Erika on Instagram because Erika said something to offend her and she no longer wanted to see her posts.

This is the atmosphere going into the trip, and thanks to a tipster who overheard the cast in an Aspen coffee shop, we know a lot more about what went down on the trip. The gist is that there was a huge fight among the cast over the earrings and Erika told Dorit Kemsley that some on the cast were speculating that her recent robbery was fake. Erika, Dorit, and newbie Diana Jenkins left the house they were all staying at to spend the night in a hotel by themselves. Apparently, the women were talking about how much Erika has been drinking lately and were concerned, but didn’t know how to handle her.

Usually I would be like, “This is some random Twitter. Don’t believe it,” but several gossip reports seem to back up the scoop. A source from production not only confirmed to People that Erika and Dorit left the house, but also said that the next night at dinner, things got so bad for Erika that Lisa Rinna escorted her away from the pile-on.

While this was going on, Kathy Hilton was living in a horror movie of her own. She posted a since-deleted comment on husband Rick Hilton’s Instagram saying, “Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” That’s five exclamation points. Instagram makes you pay extra for anything past three. On an Instagram Live interview hosted by E!, Kathy explained she lost her phone and only had her iPad and this was the best way to get ahold of her husband, and it had nothing to do with what was happening with the women. This is Kathy Hilton we’re talking about here, so it’s daffy enough to be true, but I guess we’ll all know in about six months when we finally get to see what seems to be shaping up to be a killer season.

GET UP, STAND OFF: Former RHOC one-season wonder Elizabeth Vargas (you know, the one from last season who grew up in a cult) had a terrifying ordeal recently when her ex-boyfriend barricaded her in her Newport Beach home and threatened to kill her. Vargas had called the police to report the ex, Ryan Geraghty, for extortion. (This is not her ex, Jimmy, whom we saw on the show and that she never slept with.) As she was on the phone, he showed up with a gun and locked her inside the house. According to a video TMZ acquired of the standoff, he told her, “I’m taking you out, then everyone else.”

Eventually, the SWAT team showed up, got Elizabeth out, and then arrested Ryan and charged him with extortion, a bunch of gun charges, and possession of a controlled substance. He’ll face 75 years in prison if convicted. Man, I told you she should have gotten another season.

NOT HORSING AROUND: Former competitive water-skier Lisa Vanderpump was rushed to the hospital at the end of January with a broken leg after being bucked off her horse. According to TMZ, she flew over the horse’s head and landed flat on her back. She broke her leg in four places and had to have surgery to repair it. She updated fans on her health via Instagram and said she’d be “back in the saddle of life soon.”

It doesn’t sound like she’ll be back in the actual saddle, though, somewhere we’ve seen her at least once a season on Vanderpump Rules. Her husband Ken Todd, the immortal vampire once known as Jack the Ripper, said she’ll probably never ride again and that she’ll be laid up in bed for six to eight weeks. Get well soon, Lisa. But don’t feel like you need to rush back to work. I think we could all use a break from Pump Rules.

PROS AND CONWOMEN: I don’t care what you say, the real star of this season of RHOC is Nicole James, the Grifter Without a Face. Her January 19 appearance on the show is apparently her last since she stopped filming the season halfway through under mysterious circumstances. Some speculated after her lawsuit against Terry Dubrow came to light, Heather and Terry had her axed from the cast. Now I have something even wilder to report: Website AllAboutTRH figured out that Nicole not only sued Terry in the past, but was also engaged to Jim Bellino!! Yes, the trampoline-park magnate (and I use the term loosely) once married to Alexis “Jesus Jugs” Bellino. In 2018 when Jim and Alexis were getting divorced, RadarOnline posted pictures of him with a “mystery blonde” in Las Vegas, who is clearly Nicole. She also posted about their engagement to her Instagram, though the marriage apparently didn’t happen. I gotta say, I have nothing but respect for a woman who has worked so damn hard to get on the show. She’s like the female Slade Smiley.

HOUSEWIVES INSTITUTE SOCIAL PAGES:

• I apologize to Institute members for totally missing that Dolores Catania has a new man. Of course he is hot; he’s on RHONJ.

• A fond farewell to Mary M. Cosby, who will not be back to RHOSLC, officially.

• Please break out the whomp-whomp machine for Teddi Mellencamp, the first person voted out of Celebrity Big Brother. Seems like the Houseguests liked her as much as the Housewives fans.

• Everyone feel bad for NeNe Leakes, who did not get the $4 million she was asking for her house, but instead got $2.6 million. She still made $500,000 on it, which is way bigger than the checks most of us got during the pandemmy.

• If we needed any more proof that Teresa Giudice is dumber than a lasagna made out of merkins, she is not getting a prenup when she marries Luis Ruelas. I hope he enjoys owning half of whatever ugly house she buys next.

• The LOL IRL tweet of the week goes to @RamonasLeftEye.