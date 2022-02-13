Ivan Reitman, Director of Ghostbusters and Stripes, Has Died

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Ivan Reitman — director of the first two Ghostbusters and producer of Animal House and OG Space Jam — has died. He was 75. News broke via the Associated Press, who were notified of Reitman’s passing by his family. Reitman first started working in Canada, producing films by body horror auteur David Cronenberg. From there, Reitman found a place in the world of Saturday Night Live-helmed comedies. Reitman produced Animal House starring John Belushi and directed Meatballs starring Bill Murray.

Reitman became one of the biggest comedy directors of the 80’s and 90’s with the Ghostbusters franchise, and several Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicles. He is survived by his wife Caroline Reitman, and two children: director Jason Reitman and comedic writer-performer Catherine Reitman. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” they said in a joint statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”