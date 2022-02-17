Jake Gyllenhaal Isn’t Calling Swifties Cyberbullies But …

Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jake Gyllenhaal hasn’t listened to Red, but this little boy with glasses can’t run from Taylor Swift’s November 2021 rerelease, where she delivered a ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” and accompanying short film allegedly inspired by their 2010 relationship. “It has nothing to do with me,” he told Esquire in an interview published February 17. “It’s about her relationship with her fans.” Gyllenhaal also asserted that the ensuing media storm has not been hard on him, despite the fact that he turned off his Instagram comments post-release.

The 41-year-old actor went into late-night-show mode to address the situation in the most Jake Gyllenhaal way possible. “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he said. “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme.”

Gyllenhaal can wax philosophical all he wants, but is that enough to stop millions of vengeful Swifties from asking where the scarf is?