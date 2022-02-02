Jeff Zucker Resigns From CNN Over Relationship With Colleague

Jeff Zucker Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Zucker resigned from his role as CNN president effective immediately Wednesday. In a memo reshared on Twitter by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter, Zucker said he was asked about a consensual relationship between him and a colleague he’s worked with for “more than 20 years.” “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” Zucker wrote. “As a result, I am resigning today.” Zucker’s abrupt exit from CNN was part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired in part for helping his brother, former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, handle sexual-assault allegations.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Zucker’s relationship was with Allison Gollust, who will remain in her role as CNN’s executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID,” she said in a statement. “I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Zucker arrived at CNN in 2013 from NBCUniversal, where he was known for that time he couldn’t get Kanye West for his son’s bar mitzvah and had to settle for Drake instead. And also for playing Frankenstein by green-lighting both Fear Factor and The Apprentice, thus setting off a chain of events society can’t come back from.