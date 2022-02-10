Cheer’s Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty to Soliciting Sex From Minors

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Jerry Harris, former Cheer athlete, has pleaded guilty to two sex crimes charges involving minors. In a statement obtained by Vulture, Harris’s legal team shared that he has entered a “plea of guilty” on February 10. “He wishes to take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case,” wrote Harris’s legal team, “Since his incarceration, Jerry has actively sought out and is participating in mental health treatment and therapy both for his conduct and the diagnosed trauma disorders for which he suffers.” According to Deadline, Harris’s sentencing is set for June 28, with the “plea agreement suggested sentencing guidelines could go as high as 50 years in prison.” He was originally arrested and charged with the crimes in September 2020 and due to his new plea agreement, the rest of the charges are stipulated offenses.

Vulture also reached out to the victims’ attorney, Sarah Klein, for comment. “We now urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so,” stated Klein. Klein was also one of the first known Larry Nassar survivors. “Harris’ admission of guilt today gives me hope that the pain and grief that my sons have suffered as a result of speaking up has not been in vain. I will continue my mission to hold Jerry Harris and his enablers fully accountable both in the courts of law and the court of public opinion,” said Kristen, mother of Jerry Harris’ victims. The lawsuit claimed that Harris, a representative and agent of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics, sexually exploited and abused two minors, beginning at age 13.