Joe Rogan Apologizes for His Use of the N-Word on The Joe Rogan Experience

Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

After a compilation video went viral online of the Spotify podcast host saying a racial slur about two dozen times, Joe Rogan has issued an apology via Instagram. Musician India Arie posted the video as reasoning as to why she is removing her music from the service, following in the footsteps of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. Arie’s compilation video featured several clips of The Joe Rogan Experience in which Rogan said the N-word on the podcast. In the five-minute apology video, Rogan called the compilation the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s had to address publicly. He described the video as “clips taken out of context” over the 12 years of The Joe Rogan Experience. “It looks fucking horrible, even to me,” admitted Rogan, “I thought that as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.” He described the complexities of the word and its use in the English language and explains that he now understands, “it’s not [his] word to use.” “Whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up,” stated Rogan.

He also apologized for another story he told on the podcast where he was in an all-Black neighborhood in Philadelphia on his way to see the movie Planet of the Apes. He joked that it felt like he was in Africa, in his words to “make the story entertaining” by describing the neighborhood, “it’s like we’re in Planet of the Apes.” He again admitted to how “bad” the story made him sound and restated that it was not a racist story to him. “It looks terrible even in context,” repeated Rogan. Rogan has recently come under fire from musicians and medical officials for “spreading COVID-19 misinformation.” Spotify stood by Joe Rogan but added content-warning labels to podcasts with sensitive topics. Vulture has reached out to Spotify for comment on the situation.