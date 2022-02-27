John Mulaney Talks Sobriety in His (Fifth) SNL Monologue

John Mulaney’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/STa7blLH53 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 27, 2022

John Mulaney opened his Saturday Night Live monologue last night by addressing one of the many major life events he’s undergone in the past year: his stint in rehab in December of 2020. Following an intervention with six friends in person and six on Zoom (“if you’re so worried about me, how come you didn’t fly in?”), Mulaney checked into a two-month stay at a treatment facility, and noted that he was in rehab when the insurrection happened (“wouldn’t have happened on my watch!”) The monologue’s longest bit centered on Mulaney’s break-up texts with his drug dealer, a tightly structured three minutes that ends with Mulaney’s observation that he might be “the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.” The comic closed with a couple abbreviated thoughts on parenthood, and though it’s his fifth time hosting, he was not presented with a Five Timers Club jacket during the monologue (not to worry: that happened later in the episode). Watch the full monologue above.