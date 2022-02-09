Julia Fox continues her JulYe press tour by defending her fashion choices, well technically her boyfriend’s fashion choices for her. On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, Julia Fox reveals that she knows her outfits and style are similar to her boyfriend Ye’s (FKA Kanye West) ex-wife Kim Kardashian. When host Alex Cooper asked Fox why the tabloids compare women, Fox said, “Well we’ve worn similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them. I knew Kim had worn it previously.” During one of Fox’s earliest dates with Ye, she recalled him surprising her with a suitcase full of clothes, something he and his ex-wife did frequently. “If anything, I think the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye,’” continued Fox, “I had my history in fashion as well, I didn’t pop out of nowhere.” Back in 2014, she started the fashion brand Franziska Fox with her best friend Briana Andalore, as she transformed from an artistic muse to an artist. As Fox continues to talk about being Ye’s Barbie doll, it’s only a matter of time until Ye creates a JulYe NFT: the perfect combination of Fox’s love of being a muse and Ye’s love of unconventional art.
Julia Fox Knows She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian
Photo: Sean Zannis/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image