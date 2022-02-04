Julia Fox, Queen of the Hustle, Clarifies That She Did Not Date Drake

Photo: Getty Images

Update Friday, February 4 at 9:15 p.m.: He wasn’t her certified lover boy after all. In the February 4 episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh, Julia Fox clarified that she did not date Drake. “He’s a great guy and a gentleman, and that was it,” she said. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out.” She added that she didn’t keep this platonic past relationship a secret from her boyfriend, Ye. “I told him, like, immediately,” she said. “Like I think on the first day before it went any further… because I’m just an honest person, I guess.” Fox said that she thinks the two rappers have moved past their feud. But in any case, all of this happened well before she started dating Ye. Her pre-pandemic hangouts with Drake happened in 2020. Let us do the math. That’s two years ago — one for each Birkin bag that she reportedly received from her friend Drake.

Original story follows.

Ye isn’t the only rapper who’s taken care of Julia Fox. Before the actor dated Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, she had a brief relationship with Drake, per “Page Six.” Sources revealed to the outlet that the actor had a fling with the Certified Lover Boy rapper shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The flirting began thanks to Fox’s role in Uncut Gems, which, surprising no one, prompted Drake to slide into her DMs. Fox and Drake eventually got drinks at the Bowery Bar in New York in February 2020, per insiders; the day after, Drake met her at a promotional event at Bloomingdale’s, reportedly prompting the company to close the store. Their relationship only escalated, with Fox meeting Drake in Los Angeles around Valentine’s Day and receiving not one, but two Birkin bags presumably from his collection — that’s right, the bags he’s been saving for his future wife. Their country-crisscrossing romance continued with Fox visiting Drake in Toronto to stay at his mansion. So, what eventually stopped what “Page Six” so aptly dubbed their “Hotline Fling”? The COVID-19 pandemic, of course. A source told the outlet Fox “had to get back home” before the Canada–U.S. border was closed.

This puts Fox at the center of another complicated relationship, given her current rapper boyfriend Ye’s past beef with Drake. The two feuded throughout 2021, culminating in the releases of their albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. The two superstars appeared to patch things up in December, when Ye invited Drake to perform at his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. But per “Page Six,” Ye still isn’t happy about Fox’s past with Drake. Is he about to make Drake his next target on Donda 2?