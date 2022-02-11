Julio Torres to Bring More Oyster and Dog Lovers to TV

Julio Torres. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It’s official; Julio Torres and Spike Einbinder are making the most Brooklyn show ever. Torres, the former Saturday Night Live writer and star of Los Espookys, signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max to write and executive produce two half-hour comedies, Little Films and Lucky.

Lucky is the brainchild of Torres and Einbinder, who collaborated previously on Los Espookys, a heartwarming Spanish-language comedy about gore enthusiasts. The new series “is the coming-of-self story of Lucky, a trans non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy,” per Deadline.

Lucky’s character might draw inspiration from Einbinder’s persona and their dog obsession. Meanwhile, Little Films features Torres as its star. Produced by Emma Stone and directed by David McCary, Little Films sprouts into several small cinematic portholes as Torres tries to find a lost golden oyster. “The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departures for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories,” reads a description.

Evidently, Torres is booked and busy. He is slated to debut a Tilda Swinton–attached feature film with A24, working again with McCary and Stone under their Fruit Tree banner. For fans of Los Espookys, HBO has renewed the series for a second season, but the release date is TBD. The absolute horror!