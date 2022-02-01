Ye on NFTs: Not Now, But ‘Ask Me Later’

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Just because Ye had a disturbing monkey as the cover art of his last song doesn’t mean that he’s into every type of digital primate, okay? Not yet, anyway. “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West wrote in an Instagram caption on January 31. “FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.” This message was posted along with a photo of a handwritten note (also in all caps) that emphasized that Ye is currently focusing on real things like food, clothes, and shelter. “Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT,” he wrote.

It makes sense that he’d be busy at the moment. Donda 2 is set to be released next month, as is the three-part Netflix documentary about his life and work, Jeen-yuhs. Plus, he’s still taking Julia Fox on dates. But while he’s clearly not as enthusiastic about NFTs as Bored Ape Yacht Club members Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon are, he also doesn’t seem ready to completely rule them out like Brian Eno so elegantly has. Below his signature, Ye left the possibility for a change of heart open, adding, “Ask me later…” We’re good, thanks.