Kid Cudi Is Unfazed About Being Removed From Donda 2

It seems like nothing can faze Kid Cudi, not even another friendship breakup with Ye. Ye has allegedly removed Kid Cudi from his upcoming Donda 2 album because he’s friends with Pete Davidson. To catch you up (with the Kardashians), Ye is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian, Kim is dating SNL star Pete Davidson, Pete is friends with Kid Cudi, and Cudi is friends with Ye. Also, Davidson bought them all dinner once. Okay, now that’s taken care of. Ye posted an Instagram of a notebook with a handwritten message, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he’s friends with you know who we all speak in Billie language now.” “You know who” is referring to Pete Davidson, but what does Ye mean by “Billie language”? Okay, another catchup: Ye accused Billie Eilish of “dissing” Travis Scott during a concert where she stopped the performance to get a distressed fan an inhaler. Eilish responded that she was only helping a fan and “literally never said a thing about Travis.” In the post, Ye tagged Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Tracey Romulus (Kim’s publicist), and comedian Michael Che. Che can pass the message along to Davidson, I guess.

Cudi commented on the post, seemingly unfazed by Ye’s threat. “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha,” replied Cudi, “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.” He also tweeted, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” Ye and Cudi have collaborated numerous times on projects like Kids See Ghosts and features on each other’s songs.

