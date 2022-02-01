Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer: Kiss of Death

The game of lesbian cat and mouse continues in the fourth and final season of Killing Eve. In the newly released trailer, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as British investigator Eve Polastri and psychopathic assassin Villanelle, who develop a fatal attraction to one another that hurtles toward either mutually assured destruction or love. Set to “Unchained Melody,” the trailer begins with Polastri and Villanelle confessing to sordid acts of violence, with Villanelle showing a desire to change her bloodthirsty ways. She even tells her therapist that she killed two people the previous night. Cut her some slack, she “tried really hard not to!” “Do you know the fable of the scorpion and the frog?” Polastri asks Villanelle, who quips, “They hook up?”

“They both die,” Polastri responds. “Because the scorpion can’t change its nature.” Ah, mutually assured destruction it is.

Laura Neal of Sex Education takes the reins from previous lead writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Killing Eve is available on BBC America starting February 27, then weekly on AMC beginning February 28.