Kylie Jenner Soft-Launches Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, an as-yet-unnamed bb only signified on Jenner’s Instagram with a blue-heart emoji and a birthdate: 2/2/22. The birthdate is considered especially auspicious by numerologists, who think 222 is an angel number (per The Sun). That would explain why Kris Jenner commented “Angel Pie” on her daughter’s post and makeup artist Ariel Tejada commented, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel.” So if this child is named Angel, Seraphim, Cloud, Halo, or Wing, do not be shocked. According to “Page Six,” Jenner and Scott’s second child is a masculine child.

Their first child, Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018. Last year, Stormi got a sibling in the form of the Stormi Collection from Kylie Cosmetics on Feb 1 of that year. News of Kylie’s second pregnancy broke in August of 2021, and was confirmed in September. Kylie shared pictures of her baby shower on IG in January of this year.

