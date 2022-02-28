More like Elliot Instability, am I right, ladies? Photo: Zach Dilgard/NBC

More like Law & Order: Reorganized Crime, am I right, ladies? Deadline reports that Law & Order: Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken is leaving the series and will be replaced by Barry O’Brien, who will assume the role for the rest of the show’s second season. Chaiken is one of the co-creators of the crime drama, along with Matt Olmstead and overlord of all things legal and orderly, Dick Wolf. The series premiered on NBC in 2021, starring Chris Meloni reprising his role as Elliot Stabler. In addition to acting as executive producer, Chaiken became the first female showrunner in the decades-long history of the Law & Order franchise.

Now The L Word creator Chaiken will be replaced by Hannah Montana creator O’Brien. “Ilene did a terrific job launching the series and is a gifted writer,” Wolf told Deadline. “She leaves the show in good hands and we are incredibly grateful for her contributions.” Vulture has reached out to NBC for comment.