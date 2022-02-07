Leslie Jones May Give Up Her Olympics-Commentary Dreams for Good

Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Doesn’t NBC want free celebrity Olympics coverage? Shouldn’t it be into someone sharing all that Peacock can offer? And isn’t it great that its star sports commentator gives non-sportspeople an entry point into these events? Apparently not! Leslie Jones has been posting her very funny Olympics broadcast reaction videos since 2016, when her Rio hype on Twitter got her an official NBC Olympics correspondent gig back when she starred on Saturday Night Live. But Jones posted to Instagram early on February 7 announcing that the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 “should be my last Olympics I live tweet” because “they block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me.” Jones doesn’t say who “they” is, but she had tagged NBC Sports on Twitter hours before, saying they “think they can replace me with just anyone.” “I’m tired of fighting them,” she continued on Instagram. “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals.” NBC did not immediately respond to Vulture’s requests for comment.

The loss of Jones’s Olympics videos will mean a loss of such classics as her yelling “What the fuck?!” at skeleton and making the correct point that curling is just ice marbles. If NBC gets in the way of this Olympic gold, it will be the worst thing the network has done since that American Kath & Kim remake.