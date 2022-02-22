Lil Durk Says ‘AHHH HA’ to Those Who Were Waiting For His 7220 Album

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

If Ye delays Donda 2, we’ll be two for two on albums that didn’t stick to the scheduled 2/22/22 release date. At midnight on February 22, Lil Durk surprised fans who were waiting for him to drop his seventh studio album 7220 by instead only dropping the single “AHHH HA.” He then announced on Instagram that 7220 will now be released on March 11. While the rapper could ostensibly push the album back again, it might appease fans to know that he can’t delay it forever — he’s scheduled to tour with the album starting in April in Phoenix, Arizona and ending in May in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The song and music video for “AHHH HA” appear to be Lil Durk’s response to NBA YoungBoy’s “Bring The Hook,” which seems to reference Chicago’s O-block and the death of King Von. “Fuck tweeting, we sliding, the feds will come,” Lil Durk declares (though he does start the track with the caveat that “this shit is not real, just in case the police listening”). Perhaps he’s been reading up on the “Rap Music on Trial” bill.