Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lil Uzi Vert has taken a plea deal with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office after being accused last year of striking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd. According to TMZ, Vert pleaded no contest to one felony charge of assault with a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of injury to a girlfriend. Last year, Byrd accused Vert of attacking her and rapper Saint Jhn at Dialog Café in West Hollywood. According to Byrd, she and Jhn were discussing business when Vert jumped out of his car and got into it with the diners. He allegedly pointed a gun at Byrd’s stomach and then struck her. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up,” Byrd’s manager said last year. “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

Lil Uzi Vert pleaded no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor after being charged with three felonies, per TMZ: assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence, as well as a misdemeanor of carrying a loaded firearm. He was sentenced with three years of formal probation, one year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, and 52 weeks of domestic-violence counseling, a ten-year criminal protective order, and payment of restitutions.