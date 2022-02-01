The Linda Lindas to Rock Even Harder With a Debut Album, Growing Up

The past year has taken the Linda Lindas from the library to the late-night stage to the roster of Epitaph Records — all while working through school, of course. Now, the viral teen and preteen riot grrrls have come back home to release the first single from their upcoming debut album. The song, “Growing Up,” is playful, empowering, and catchy to boot. “We’ll never cave / Oh, we’ll never waver,” sings Lucia de la Garza. “We’ll always become / Braver and braver.” The music video, shot on an iPhone 13 by Humberto Luna, finds the group rocking out in a bedroom, living room, and backyard, for an audience of their cats.

The band’s album of the same name, Growing Up, is out April 8 on Epitaph. Along with the title track, it features previous single “Oh!” and a studio version of the song that started it all, “Racist, Sexist Boy.” It’s produced by Carlos de la Garza, the Grammy-winning father of guitarist Lucia and drummer Mila. And you thought rock was dead?