Lorde would approve of this concept, we think. Jack Harlow has dropped the music video for “Nail Tech,” which is the first solo music he’s put out since his album Thats What They All Say in December 2020. “Sometimes it can be…hard for me to get excited. But tonight I’m excited,” the rapper tweeted ahead of the release. The video starts with Harlow walking Yung Miami from City Girls into a nail salon for a manicure. And there’s another cameo in the video, too. After Harlow declares in the chorus that “the king is back in his hometown,” C-Tez (who like Harlow is from Louisville, Kentucky) gets in a boxing ring and shouts his catchphrase, “Bow!” We later see him riding in a car with his sneakers hanging out of the window, putting himself through an X-ray machine at the airport, giving what appears to be a presentation about a sex toy, and playing football with a group of women. Welcome back, Jack.

