The pop-punk revival has reached self-awareness. Machine Gun Kelly and Willow, two of the movement’s leading practitioners, have joined forces for the new single “Emo Girl.” MGK’s verse is an ode to a woman who wears “thigh-high fishnets and some black boots,” “knows all the words to the trap songs,” and is “half dead but she still looks so cute.” Something tells us this one isn’t about Megan Fox? Willow’s emo girl, meanwhile, inspired the best line of the whole song: “Kiss me, holy fuck I’m bleeding on your Blink tee.” No notes! The song is the latest from Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, formerly named Born With Horns. The two worked closely with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who brought them together and produced “Emo Girl.” Call it this generation’s “Pop Punk Princess.”
Machine Gun Kelly Links With “Emo Girl” Willow
Willow and emo boy Colson Baker. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images