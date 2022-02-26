Madonna ‘Can’t Take It Anymore,’ Shares Remix Video In Support of Ukraine

Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Madonna has joined the list of celebrities who are weighing in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The singer shared her support for Ukraine by posting a fanmade video set to a remix of her song “Sorry.” “Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence,” she said in her caption. “Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine. We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!” The video, created by Twitter user @cafecomrafa, juxtaposes clips of Madonna dancing with footage of explosions and the aftermath of Russian attacks. Animated lyrics fill the screen as she sings, “I’ve listened to your lies and all your stories… and I can’t take it anymore.” At one point, what appears to be an image of dictator Adolf Hitler is edited over the face of Vladimir Putin. This isn’t the first time that Madonna has used the “Sorry” remix to make a statement. She previously used it as the soundtrack for an anti-war video interlude on her Confessions Tour. Dancers krumped while images of people including Hitler, Dick Cheney, Osama bin Laden, and George W. Bush were projected behind them. In her post, Madonna urged people not to feel helpless. “There are things we can do,” she wrote, encouraging her followers to send in humanitarian aid.