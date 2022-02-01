Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen Dodges the Hangman to Return to Broadway

The previous Broadway incarnation of Hangmen. Photo: Joan Marcus

Back in early 2020, Martin McDonagh’s play Hangmen got through 13 preview performances before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters on March 12. By March 20, it was the first play to announce it wouldn’t return after the shutdown. But now, two years later, Hangmen plans to return from the dead on Broadway this spring. The production announced this morning that Hangmen will play the Golden Theatre starting April 8, opening April 21. The new cast includes Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen as the mysterious stranger Mooney (replacing the previous pale and eerie Brit Dan Stevens, who was performing the role on Broadway in 2020; the ur–pale and eerie Brit Johnny Flynn did it Off Broadway in 2018) as well as David Threlfall as Harry, England’s second-best hangman. Matthew Dunster will return as the play’s director. Now what are the odds we can resurrect the Laurie Metcalf Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? You know, just for me.