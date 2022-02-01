Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Collab With Adele

Megan Thee Stallion wants an Adele collaboration just as much as the internet does. When asked about the “Easy on Me” singer, Megan shared in an interview with People that Adele is on her list of dream collaborators. They reference the viral Tik Tok mash-up of “Water Under the Bride” and “Body” that effortlessly edited the two performances into an addictive remix. “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it,” Megan told People. “Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!” She also thanked the power of manifestation for her “Savage” collaboration with Beyoncé. “Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” said Megan. This is proof that manifesting your dreams really does work, and one day, we will be dancing to an Adele–Megan Thee Stallion song in the club. Megan also shared one more dream collab she’d love to work with: Rihanna. But RiRi might be busy for the next few months with a collaboration with A$AP Rocky.

