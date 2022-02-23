Megan Thee Stallion Combats ‘False Narratives’ With Tory Lanez Apology Texts

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion posted screenshots of Tory Lanez apologizing to her ahead of a February 23 pretrial hearing, after having to calling out DJ Akademiks for “spreading false narratives” concerning the July 2020 incident where Lanez allegedly shot the rapper in the foot. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) pressed Lanez with screenshots of texts between the two following the shooting. The image shows Lanez apologizing for his actions and acknowledging that “I was just too drunk.” “Lie yo way out of this …” Thee Stallion wrote in the caption. “if you aint do shit what was you apologizing for?” The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Lanez with felony assault in October 2020. Her post is in response to DJ Akademiks tweeting a false report that DNA results were “inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or the magazine.”

Megan thee Stallion posts text messages of Tory Lanez apologizing to her after their altercation. pic.twitter.com/Chp1bN8oTv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 23, 2022

Of course, Lanez used the opportunity to chime in with his version of events, painting the shooting, which required Megan Thee Stallion to have surgery, out to be a catfight between friends. Thee Stallion also addressed DJ Akademiks’s tweets in an Instagram Story, tagging him and condemning his statements with “Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” She added, “Why are you lying? What did you gain?” She also reposted a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, who stated that there was “ZERO mention of DNA at the Tory Lanez hearing today.” If Lanez is convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. The pretrial hearing will take place on April 5.