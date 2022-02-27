Michael Keaton Won a SAG Award While in the Bathroom

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Only Michael Keaton can start an award acceptance speech by doing a barrel roll onto stage and end it with me crying about the opioid epidemic. Keaton won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. Thing is, it took him a while to collect that award. Cuz he was in the pisser. After rolling onto stage and grabbing the Actor from Salma Hayek, Keaton went on to cite his extreme privilege to get to be an actor, to be paid to make art that Says Something. Keaton danced along the edge of acknowledging how much money it takes to break into the arts, but mostly centered his speech on general wealth disparity and racial inequity. “There’s fair, and there’s unfair,” he said. “There’s not a lot of room in between.” Keaton thanked “fellow actor” Ukranian president/former comedic actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “for fighting the fight.” Keaton closed his speech by tearfully dedicating the award to his sister and nephew, who died from drugs.

.@MichaelKeaton receives Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oay0o96iX8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022