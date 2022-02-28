Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Bat Man

Update, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:32 a.m.: When we first posted a teaser (below) for the Sony Marvel film Morbius, it was January 2020. COVID-19 wouldn’t be declared a global pandemic for two more months. We spent our time worrying about other, simpler things, like, “When’s Morbius coming out?” Instead of talking to each other about N95s and “Stop the spread,” we were all saying things like, “I can’t wait to see Jared Leto’s take on everyone’s favorite comic-book character, Morbius.” Weren’t we? Let the final trailer, out today, take you back to that time. What we’re gleaning about the character Morbius from the trailer for Morbius is that Morbius is some kind of vampire but ugly. He must hunt and consume blood or die. “I have powers that can only be superhuman, but there’s a cost,” in the most rote voice-over ever recorded to wax cylinder, Leto says. “Now I face a choice.” Will he use his powers for good? Or will he use his powers to make a movie called Morbius? Find out on — no kiddin’ — April 1, 2022.

Original story follows.

From the studio that made Tom Holland Spider-Man and made Tom Hardy a different, unrelated but similar type of spider man, comes Morbius, a vaguely related film where Jared Leto becomes … a bat man. Not the Batman. That’s Robert Pattinson. He’s just Morbius. Man who is a bat. Defecting from the DC Universe, Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a disabled doctor with a rare blood condition. “How far are we allowed to go to fix something that’s broken?” he asks in the trailer. Well, Morbius is willing to go pretty far. He experiments on himself with bat DNA and suddenly he’s a bloodthirsty, echolocating, weird-faced bat man. A villain in the Spider-Man comics, Morbius (the Living Vampire, as he’s sometimes titled) is an anti-hero in his own story. Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton as Vulture, his character from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Superhero worlds are colliding when Morbius drops this summer.