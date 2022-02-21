2022 NAACP Image Awards: First Round of Winners Includes Jemele Hill, Will Smith

Photo: Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Let the week of wins begin. The NAACP has started to roll out winners for the 2022 Image Awards. Nightly virtual ceremonies will lead up to a February 26 live show on BET at 8 p.m. ET to announce the winners in top categories. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the show will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige. Currently, Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix movie The Harder They Fall lead the 53rd NAACP Image Awards nominations with 12 nods apiece. Jemele Hill has collected two awards for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Meanwhile, all of the, uh, intimate information Will Smith shared in his memoir earned him this year’s award for outstanding literary work in the autobiography category. Check out the full list of winners so far below.

Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction

Long Division — Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work — Non-Fiction

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story — Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author

Just As I Am — Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/ Autobiography

Will — Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work — Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) — Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry

Perfect Black — Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work — Children

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words — Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades — Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast — News and Information

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

Outstanding Podcast — Arts and Entertainment

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Outstanding Podcast — Society and Culture

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Outstanding Podcast — Lifestyle / Self-Help

Two Funny Mamas — Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year

Channing Hill