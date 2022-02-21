2022 NAACP Image Awards: First Round of Winners Includes Jemele Hill, Will Smith

Let the week of wins begin. The NAACP has started to roll out winners for the 2022 Image Awards. Nightly virtual ceremonies will lead up to a February 26 live show on BET at 8 p.m. ET to announce the winners in top categories. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the show will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige. Currently, Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix movie The Harder They Fall lead the 53rd NAACP Image Awards nominations with 12 nods apiece. Jemele Hill has collected two awards for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Meanwhile, all of the, uh, intimate information Will Smith shared in his memoir earned him this year’s award for outstanding literary work in the autobiography category. Check out the full list of winners so far below.
Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction
Long Division — Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work — Non-Fiction
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story — Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author
Just As I Am — Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/ Autobiography
Will — Will Smith
Outstanding Literary Work — Instructional
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) — Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry
Perfect Black — Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work — Children
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words — Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/Teens
Ace of Spades — Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Outstanding Podcast — News and Information
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning
Outstanding Podcast — Arts and Entertainment
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Outstanding Podcast — Society and Culture
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Outstanding Podcast — Lifestyle / Self-Help
Two Funny Mamas — Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year
Channing Hill