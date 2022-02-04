Believe it or not, Nicki Minaj has been slowly preparing for Hollywood to cast her in a heist film. In her newest music video “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, Minaj plays a double-agent who teams up with him to steal artifacts, jewelry, and expensive cars. The nine-minute-long music video is accompanied by an interrogation scene and betrayal to the F.B.I. from Minaj as she embraces old Hollywood glamour. This marks her first lead single in three years, a project she teased at the end of 2021 when she prided herself on her end-of-year Spotify stats. She did not only celebrate her musical achievements leading up to the video drop, but Minaj also reminded her fans of her acting abilities before the video dropped by posting a throwback video on Instagram from her role in The Other Woman.

To promote the new single, she took over late-night hosting duties from James Corden, reciting his monologue and showing off her British impressions, including Adele. Nicki Minaj also confirmed to Cordon that her next album will be coming soon, specifically before the summer hits.