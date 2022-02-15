Starring Umbrella Academy & Red Notice’s Ritu Arya Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

We Are Lady Parts’s creator Nida Manzoor has finished production on her directorial debut Polite Society, according to Deadline. Starring Priya Kansara (Bridgerton) and Ritu Arya (Red Notice), the film follows “a bolshy school girl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman.” The girl believes she must pull off a “wedding heist” in order to save her sister from being married after she drops out of art school. Polite Society also reunites We Are Lady Parts’s Shobu Kapoor and Jeff Mirza. Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, the film will be distributed by Focus Features domestically and Universal Pictures internationally. Manzoor co-wrote the music for the fictional band Lady Parts in We Are Lady Parts, so hopefully, her new film includes some original tracks.